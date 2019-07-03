Menu

Claes Bang looks menacing as Dracula in first images from BBC mini-series

Showbiz | Published:

The Danish actor sports fangs, red eyes and an elaborate ring.

Claes Bang as Dracula

A blood-covered Claes Bang strikes a sinister pose in the first images of him as Dracula.

The Danish actor stars as the eponymous vampire and count in Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s BBC adaptation of the famous tale.

In one image he wears a large ring with a striking insignia, and sports red eyes and razor-sharp fangs.

Claes Bang as Dracula
Claes Bang as Dracula (Hartswood Films/Robert Viglasky/BBC)

In another the 52-year-old grasps an ornate chair inside what appears to be a cave or gloomy dungeon.

The mini-series, a co-production between BBC One and Netflix, was inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic Gothic novel.

The drama is set in 1897, with the blood-drinking count in Transylvania drawing up his plans against Victorian London.

Mark Gatiss
Mark Gatiss co-wrote and will appear in the mini-series (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The BBC has said the three feature-length episodes will “reintroduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy”.

The cast also includes Gatiss, Joanna Scanlan, John Heffernan, Dolly Wells, Morfydd Clark and Lujza Richter.

The series will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK.

