Priyanka Chopra: Meghan was always meant for big things

Priyanka Chopra has said that her friend the Duchess of Sussex was “always meant for big things”.

The Hollywood and Bollywood star, who was at the wedding of Meghan and Harry last year, said that the royal and former actress has fulfilled her destiny in becoming a voice for change.

Chopra told Elle UK magazine: “Megs… she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

Following the birth of Meghan and Harry’s son Archie in May, Chopra said that “it’s so amazing how lives change”.

She added: “I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in.

“Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.”

Chopra, 36, said that she may end up living closer to former Suits actress Meghan in the future.

She said that she and husband Nick Jonas, who live in California, are keen to move to London “at some point”.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city,” the Quantico actress added.

Chopra, who married US pop star Jonas, 26, in December last year, said that she is still learning about him every day, and that their relationship has changed.

Of being married, she said: “It’s so different. I’d never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things.

“When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose.

“There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day.”

– The August issue of Elle UK is on sale from July 4.