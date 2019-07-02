Madonna: I have a lot to say with new album

Madonna has said she hopes her new album inspires people to “get more involved with life”.

The Queen of Pop unveiled her 14th studio offering, entitled Madame X, last month.

She told Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2 that when fans listen to it she wants them to think “that they need to get more involved with life, think more about their actions, become more curious, more adventurous and know that they are in charge of their destiny and that they have a responsibility to their fellow man”.

Madonna, 60, went on: “In many ways I’ve written songs about waking people up and also hopefully speaking for people who don’t have a voice in songs like Dark Ballet or Killers Who Are Partying.

“I want to say a lot of things, but also I want people to dance and have fun.”

The singer, who has two biological and four adopted children, also chatted about moving to Portugal for her son David Banda’s football academy.

“I got such a history lesson, you have no idea, I learnt so much…” she told Cotton.

“I thought I was just going to be a soccer mum.”