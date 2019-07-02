Advertising
Louis Tomlinson responds to sexually explicit Harry Styles fan fiction TV scene
The One Direction star said he did not approve the use of the animated sequence in Euphoria.
Louis Tomlinson has said he did not approve the use of explicit fan fiction about him and Harry Styles in a new TV show.
HBO drama Euphoria has drawn fire from One Direction fans over a scene about writer Kat Hernandez – played by Barbie Ferreira – who pens a story about “Larry Stylinson”, the nickname used online for the imagined relationship between the duo.
The show featured an animated sequence which showed Styles performing oral sex on Tomlinson.
Asked by a fan on Twitter if he had approved the scene, Tomlinson replied: “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”
Hernandez previously told the Hollywood Reporter the scene jumped out at her because she remembered the height of One Direction fan fiction.
She said: “When I first read the script, that was the first thing that popped out to me because I can relate to that as a 22-year-old woman who lived through the One Direction age.
“It’s such a reality for so many people, and so many children and teens that are fans just have this escapist world.
“You completely give yourself to this persona of a person you don’t even know, or five guys, and imagine the way they interact… escaping from your own reality.
“It’s really interesting to me because I was definitely a part of that, where I wanted to escape my own life and focus on others because it was easier and felt more meaningful.”
A representative for HBO has been contacted for comment.
