Menu

Advertising

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 33rd birthday with nude selfie

Showbiz | Published:

The Mean Girls star snapped a photo in the mirror.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has celebrated her birthday with a nude selfie.

The Mean Girls actress marked turning 33 by sharing a photo taken in the mirror, with her legs crossed to conceal her torso.

She appears to be wearing nothing but silver bracelets, a ring and earrings.

View this post on Instagram

? ?

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

She captioned the photo with just a bow emoji and a birthday cake emoji.

Lohan also shared a video of herself dancing in front of a sunset, which she captioned: “#dothelilo”, adding a balloon emoji.

View this post on Instagram

#dothelilo ?

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lohan has also hinted she is working on new music, tweeting that she is “Hard At Work”.

The actress has recently starred in a reality show based at her beach club in Mykonos.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News