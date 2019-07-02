Advertising
Kaia Gerber on catwalk for librarian-inspired Chanel haute couture show
Margot Robbie and Anna Wintour were in the front row.
Kaia Gerber sported a bright orange skirt and jacket and black and white flat shoes at a librarian-inspired Chanel haute couture show.
The model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, appeared on the catwalk to showcase the autumn-winter 2020 collection in Paris.
It is only the second solo show from designer Virginie Viard since she took over from Karl Lagerfeld after his death at 85.
The pair worked together for more than 30 years.
Viard appeared briefly on a balcony above the catwalk to accept applause after the show.
Actress Margot Robbie was among the famous faces sitting in the front row.
She was joined by US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and The Vampire Diaries star Phoebe Tonkin.
Other attendees included model Ayami Nakajo, choreographer Bianca Li and actress Cecile Casssel.
