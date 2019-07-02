Kaia Gerber on catwalk for librarian-inspired Chanel haute couture show

Kaia Gerber sported a bright orange skirt and jacket and black and white flat shoes at a librarian-inspired Chanel haute couture show.

The model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, appeared on the catwalk to showcase the autumn-winter 2020 collection in Paris.

Kaia Gerber in Chanel (Michel Euler/AP)

It is only the second solo show from designer Virginie Viard since she took over from Karl Lagerfeld after his death at 85.

The pair worked together for more than 30 years.

Designer Virginie Viard accepts applause (Michel Euler/AP)

Viard appeared briefly on a balcony above the catwalk to accept applause after the show.

Actress Margot Robbie was among the famous faces sitting in the front row.

Margot Robbie at the show (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

She was joined by US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and The Vampire Diaries star Phoebe Tonkin.

Anna Wintour, Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Other attendees included model Ayami Nakajo, choreographer Bianca Li and actress Cecile Casssel.