Menu

Advertising

Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk channel the 1980s in new Dynasty-inspired video

Showbiz | Published:

The supermodels have big hair and wear outlandish outfits.

Gigi Hadid features in a video for Moschino

Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls sport huge 1980s hairdos in a new Dynasty-inspired video for Moschino.

Hadid is held back by a man in a fur coat as she screams in anger while wearing a bomber jacket printed with dollar bills.

Meanwhile, Smalls is passionately kissed on the neck by a man in a suit while Shayk lounges on a sofa talking on the phone while a man in just a towel walks behind her.

The opening credits video, directed by Steven Meisel, was shared on Instagram by Hadid and Shayk, as well as Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott.

Hadid wrote: “A look into the MOSCHINO DYNASTY. COMING SOON TO A SCREEN NEAR YOU.

“This was the best day. Obsessed with you, my girls @joansmalls @irinashayk by our legendary loves #StevenMeisel @itsjeremyscott@guidopalau @patmcgrathreal.

“Days like this are the ones I dreamt about when I wanted to be in this industry. Thank you, forever.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News