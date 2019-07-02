Fans call for Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island after emotional reunion

Love Island viewers were in tears as they watched Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague reunite in the most dramatic episode of the series yet.

In Tuesday’s recoupling, which saw two couples crash and burn and another couple put at serious risk, Tommy and Molly-Mae both opted to stay with each other.

The boys and girls had been separated for several days, with the girls residing in Casa Amor with six new male islanders and the boys in the main villa with six new female contestants.

The original islanders had to decide whether to couple up with somebody new or stick with their original partner.

Molly-Mae and Tommy had both worried that the other would have moved on with somebody else, and both were relieved to see they had chosen to stay loyal to each other.

Standing at the fire pit in the main villa, Tommy – holding Molly-Mae’s cuddly toy Ellie Belly – told the islanders and host Caroline Flack that he had missed her.

He said: “What we have is so special, it’d be a shame to throw it away.”

Molly-Mae then walked into the villa and fell to the floor crying.

She said through tears: “I thought he’d changed his mind, because Ellie Belly wasn’t on the bed I thought he’d changed his mind.”

Fans of the show were in tears too, and many took to Twitter to share their emotions.

The whole of Britain after molly-mae started crying because tommy was holding Ellie belly ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Mo0N9YZlLM — banter (@banter64681114) July 2, 2019

cried my eyes out when molly-mae started crying I just love her and tommy together so much? #loveisland — Rhianna Sadé (@_rhiannajohnson) July 2, 2019

crying at how flipping cute molly-mae and tommy are #loveisland pic.twitter.com/T7SCwIQtGn — ava? (@avasimpsonn) July 2, 2019

full on burst into tears at Molly-Mae and Tommy???? — taylor (@TaylorLawrenc17) July 2, 2019

I WILL PROTECT TOMMY AND MOLLY-MAE FOREVER — annalise loves harry (@tommoshardy) July 2, 2019

Many called for Tommy and Molly-Mae – who had a shaky start to their relationship earlier in the series, and who have had doubts cast over their romance – to win the series and the £50k prize.

Molly-Mae crying because Tommy waited for her has me balling my eyes out. They are my winners. GIVE THEM THE 50K#LoveIsland — Abigail Simpson (@Abigail41882030) July 2, 2019

sorry but Tommy & Molly-Mae are my winners 100% #LoveIsland — Max (@themaxgregory) July 2, 2019

The recoupling saw Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill split as Michael coupled up with new girl Joanna Chimonides.

Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili also split as Anna picked newcomer Ovie Soko.

Curtis Pritchard’s relationship with Amy Hart is in jeopardy as he admitted to being swayed by one of the new girls.

Love Island continues on ITV2.