Dumped Love Islander Dennon wishes he had tried harder with newly-single Amber

Dumped Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis wishes he had focused on building a relationship with Amber Gill rather than Maura Higgins.

He thinks that Marvin Brooks, who Maura chose in the recoupling over him despite his attempts at romancing her, is playing a game.

In Tuesday’s episode of the reality show, the Islanders in the main villa and spin-off villa Casa Amor rejoined after several days apart, with the original contestants having to choose whether to stick with their original partners or pick a new one.

Maura, who was single and had flirted with both Dennon and Marvin while in Casa Amor, opted to take the latter back to the main villa with her.

Speaking after his exit, footballer Dennon – who locked lips with Maura – said that he wishes he had not “put all my eggs in one basket”.

Referring to Amber, who is now single after her partner Michael Griffiths chose newcomer Joanna Chimonides to couple up with, Dennon added: “I had the instant attraction to Maura but I would have branched out, especially knowing what’s happened with Amber.

“I would have got to know her on deeper level.”

Advertising

He said he has no regrets, adding: “I’m not a regretful person. I was true to myself and I made friends who I will see again on the outside.”

But he added: “If I did go back in, it would be Amber I would be looking at. We get on really well.”

Asked if he thinks his love rival Marvin is playing a game, Dennon said: “Everyone knows what I think – Marvin. I’m not sure he would be with her on the outside.”

Stevie Bradley, who was also dumped, said that he believes Marvin is not being genuine over his feelings for Maura.

Advertising

He said: “I think Marvin changed strategy half way through. I didn’t think he liked Maura. I think he realised this was a way for him to get in.

“He’s a lovely bloke, but I definitely saw a change in direction.”

Dan Rose, who failed to strike up a connection with anybody while in Casa Amor, shared a similar sentiment about Marvin and Maura.

Following his exit from the ITV2 show, he said: “He was doing whatever it takes. He doesn’t feel genuine towards Maura.

“I think it depends on how it pans out whether she’ll realise that.”

Stevie was booted from the programme after Lucie Donlan, who had shown an interest in him in Casa Amor, opted to couple up with George Rains.

Of his departure, he said: “I am quite disappointed but I think it takes me onto new things. I had fun with the experience and I’m happy with that.

“I was confident at the start, I probably held off the gas a bit too much towards the end because I almost forgot that the main goal was to find someone.”

Lavena Back, Nabila Badda and Maria Wild, who had all been in the main villa with the original boys, were also dumped from the show.

Love Island continues on ITV2.