Choreographer accuses Justin Bieber of ‘degrading women’

Justin Bieber has been accused of “degrading women” by a choreographer who worked on his world tour.

Emma Portner, who is married to the actress Ellen Page, accused the pop star of “barely” paying her the minimum wage, saying she could not afford to eat during the Purpose World Tour in 2016.

Portner, writing on her Instagram story, added: “I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination.”

As well as the Purpose tour, Portner also worked on Bieber’s Life Is Worth Living music video.

She said: “I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of.

“While I made zilch. Natta. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested.”

Canadian Portner, 24, then accused Bieber, 25, of collaborating with “overly problematic people”, alleging the Hillsong church he attends is anti-LGBT.

She added: “Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that?

“A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence?”

Portner, who married Juno star Page in 2018, offered to send Bieber books to “change the way your traumatised brain thinks”.

She added: “I have so much to say but mostly … I really hope you educate yourself beyond your bible.

“You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN.”

A representative for Bieber has been contacted for comment.

Portner’s comments come after Bieber took to Instagram to defend his manager Scooter Braun, who Taylor Swift accused of being a bully.

Braun discovered Bieber as a teenager in Canada before making him one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

After Swift, 29, hit out at Braun for purchasing the rights to her back catalogue and accusing him of “incessant, manipulative bullying”, Bieber said she had “crossed a line”.