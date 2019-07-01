Woody Harrelson and Benedict Cumberbatch enjoy night out in London

Woody Harrelson and Benedict Cumberbatch took some time out from their busy schedules to grab a drink together in London.

The pair, who are friends have been snapped out and about together before, caught up at a restaurant in Notting Hill.

Hollywood star Harrelson posted a picture on Instagram showing him sharing a laugh with the British actor.

“With my buddy bennedict at farmacy in notting hill,” he said.

Last year, the actors were photographed chatting at a Rolling Stones gig.