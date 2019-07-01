Tom Holland reveals Love Island inspiration for Spider-Man performance

Tom Holland has admitted he was a passionate fan of Love Island while he was filming the latest Spider-Man movie, but has a big problem with the current series.

The actor, who plays the title role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, convinced his co-stars including Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal to tune in to the 2018 series of the show while they filmed on location in London.

He told PA: “We were big Love Island fans, everyone became addicted.”

He added his performance as Peter Parker was even inspired by stationery salesman Jack Fincham, who went on to win the show with Dani Dyer.

He said: “I tried to portray Jack in this movie, that was my inspiration for the film. ‘I sell pens!'”

Jack Fincham won Love Island with Dani Dyer (Ian West/PA)

He added: “I’m not a big fan of this season, I don’t know, I watched last night’s and thought ‘I don’t know if I’m going to watch it anymore’.

“It’s interesting, the last season everyone was really good friends and the public felt like they were friends with everyone and in this one everyone is kind of angry with everyone all the time. They should all just get on.”

Asked if he became a fan of the show during his time in the UK, Gyllenhaal, said: “I saw a number of episodes of Love Island because of them (Holland and co-star Zendaya) and a lot of the crew was talking about it and all that and then I stopped.

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland spent time in London making the film (Ian West/PA)

“It was all around the general mess of what pop culture is right now and sometimes I like to stick my head in and look around and then I have to go and take a long shower.

“I think I take things too seriously maybe, in the end.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on July 2.