Rihanna watches the cricket in County Durham

Rihanna took a little downtime to take in the cricket in County Durham.

The Barbadian singer, 31, was spotted watching Sri Lanka v West Indies at The Riverside Durham.

Rihanna watches the action from the stands (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She enjoyed a drink in the sunshine and smiled and laughed during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match in Chester-le-Street.

Rihanna watches the action from the stands during the ICC Cricket World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Umbrella singer looked summery in white, with a light jacket and sunglasses and a gold cross necklace, with her hair in long red braids.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Advertising

The superstar also posed with a large West Indies flag in a photo shared by the International Cricket Council.

A post on Twitter said: “Look who’s at #SLvWI to Rally ’round the West Indies! Watch out for @rihanna’s new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive.”

The West Indies team also shared their excitement to be playing in the presence of the singer, tweeting: “Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna.”