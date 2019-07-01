Lil Nas X makes sexuality announcement at end of Pride Month

Lil Nas X has said he wanted to open up about his sexuality before the end of Pride Month.

The rapper, who shot to fame with his hit Old Town Road, shared a message on Twitter that appeared to confirm he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

He wrote: “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm (f*** with me) no more.

“But before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure”.

He added a rainbow emoji, which is a symbol of gay pride.

He posted the video for his song C7osure, which includes the lyrics: “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow.

“No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go.

“Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold.

“This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

He adds: “Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know.

“Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding. I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time.

“But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

He also tweeted a picture of his album artwork and a second image zoomed in on the rainbow included in it.

He wrote: “Deadass thought I made it obvious.”

Miley Cyrus performing with rapper Lil Nas X on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury on Sunday when he came out on stage during Miley Cyrus’s set to perform Old Town Road with the Wrecking Ball singer and her father, Billy Ray.

He also performed Panini, the second single from his debut EP.