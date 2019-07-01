Lewis Capaldi and Mark Ronson throw their weight behind National Album Day

Lewis Capaldi and Mark Ronson are among the supporters of the second annual National Album Day, encouraging music fans to celebrate the format in its entirety.

Launched last year, the second edition of the music event will see the artist community join forces with BBC Sounds for a number of activities and events in the lead-up to National Album Day on October 12.

Capaldi and Ronson, along with Elbow and Mahalia, have signed up as album champions for this year’s campaign Don’t Skip, urging music fans to discover albums – both new and classic – in their entirety as a full body of work that tells a story.

Fresh from his stint at Glastonbury Festival, Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi said he is “absolutely buzzing” to be part of National Album Day.

Referring to his chart-topping album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, he said: “Unreal to have finally released my debut album this year and find out that not everyone hates it! On the whole I’m very proud of it, although I won’t lie, there’s probably a few stinkers on there, but I’m only human.

“Hope you don’t hate it but if you do don’t worry, it’s only my life’s work.”

Oscar and Grammy-winning DJ, songwriter and producer Ronson said: “The other day I was feeling down, wandering through Brooklyn with no direction home, and I happened across the WFMU record fair. I spent a lot of my twenties in record fairs, but hadn’t been to one in a while. Instantly the sight of all the records, mostly in bins, some tacked on to makeshift cardboard dividers, lifted my entire mood.

Mark Ronson (David Parry/PA)

“The infinite possibility of stumbling across some random 60s psych record or a rare soul record I had never heard of felt so invigorating. All the dealers with their crazy, wildly nerdy knowledge. This community of people who existed around this one thing – the album. I was so happy to be a part of that. To care so much about one thing.”

He added: “The album has brought me pure joy since I was old enough to remember. I don’t think it will ever stop doing that.”

British singer-songwriter Mahalia said she has loved listening to full albums rather than single songs since she was a child.

The 21-year-old musician said that despite the impact of streaming on how people listen to music, she wants “the kids younger than me to feel about albums how I did”.

Mahalia (Matt Crossick/PA)

British rock band Elbow said they see albums “as a novel” and that “songs are often included or omitted on account of the balance of the overall record rather than on their individual merits”.

They said: “To suggest the album is under threat because of playlists is to suggest that movies will disappear on account of television, they are two completely different things.”

National Album Day, organised jointly by record labels body the BPI and the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), is being supported by broadcast partner BBC Sounds through programming and editorial content across BBC networks.

Last year’s inaugural event coincided with the 70th anniversary of the LP and had music star supporters including Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne, Novelist and Alice Cooper.

Kim Bayley, chief executive at the ERA, said: “After the success of last year’s National Album Day, ERA and the Record Store Day team are thrilled to be working with our friends and colleagues at the BPI and BBC again.

“We have seen first-hand the success that can be achieved when labels, retailers and the industry come together as a united force so we’re expecting an even bigger and better celebration to highlight the art of the album and the joy of long-form listening to music fans of all ages.”