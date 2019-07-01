Kylie Minogue on course for number one album after Glastonbury performance

Kylie Minogue’s new album is hurtling towards number one following her Glastonbury Festival set.

The Australian pop star’s new greatest hits compilation Step Back In Time – The Definitive Collection is on course to take the top spot and is leading her closest competitor by two to one, the Official Charts Company said.

The album was released two days before Minogue, 51, took to the stage at the festival on Sunday in the Legends slot, where she performed many of her hits old and new including Love At First Sight, I Should Be So Lucky, Where The Wild Roses Grow with Nick Cave, Spinning Around and Dancing.

It was the singer’s first full set at the festival after she had to cancel a headlining performance in 2005 to undergo cancer treatment.

If Step Back In Time hits number one in the charts on Friday, it will be Minogue’s seventh chart-topper.

Lewis Capaldi is currently at number two in the mid-week chart update with his debut album and previous number one Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, while The Black Keys look set to debut at number three this week with their new album Let’s Rock.

Chris Brown’s new record Indigo is currently at number four ahead of Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars in fifth place.

Glastonbury headliners Stormzy and The Killers are both on course for chart boosts this week, with Stormzy’s debut Gang Signs And Prayer leaping 59 places to number 14.

The Killers’ best of record Direct Hits has risen 47 places to number eight, according to the Official Charts Company.

Over on the singles chart, Ed Sheeran is on the way to ending the week with three songs in the top five.

Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

His duet with Justin Bieber I Don’t Care has so far retained its number one position, while his new song Beautiful People with Khalid is a new entry at number three.

His song Cross Me with Chance The Rapper is currently at number four.

All three songs are from Sheeran’s upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project.

The rest of the top five is comprised of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita at number two and Stormzy’s Crown at number five.