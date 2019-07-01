Jamie Lynn Spears returning to acting in Netflix show

Britney Spears’ younger sister is returning to acting in a new Netflix series.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 28, has been cast in Sweet Magnolias, which is based on the book series by Sherryl Woods.

It will be her first acting role in more than a decade.

A post on the streaming service’s Twitter account said Spears “will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices”.

.@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods. Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices pic.twitter.com/bNnXgYqLET — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 1, 2019

Spears starred with her sister in 2002 film Crossroads, playing the younger version of Britney’s character.

She also starred in Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, which ran from 2005 until 2008.