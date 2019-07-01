Idris Elba jokes he could have played for Arsenal in new kit launch video

Idris Elba claims he could have played for Arsenal in a new video for the team’s kit launch.

The Luther star, who is from Hackney, east London, touts his credentials as he enjoys a cup of tea in the Arsenal football supporter’s club.

The 46-year-old says: “You know what? I could have played for Arsenal.

“Top scorer, Under-9s, Canning Town.”

The video shows retired player Ian Wright walking round the streets of the capital, saying: “You ain’t born a Londoner, you’re made one.

“Once you’re in, you’re in, you’re one of us.

“If you stay real and you come correct we will make you invincible.

Advertising

“When you put on our shirt you turn and face, you never hide.

“That’s how we create legends that never die, that makes us Arsenal, that’s why we play.”

The video stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in a barber’s shop, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette tucking into a fry-up in a greasy spoon cafe, and also features cameos from Alex Iwobi, Matteo Guendouzi and Hector Bellerin.

Advertising

Elba shared the video on Instagram, writing: “This. Is. Home. Really excited to be part of the @arsenal x @adidasfootball new kit launch.

“My bro @wrightyofficial needs to move to Hollywood. I am a big believer in the power of football to change lives and excited about what we have cooking for the season.”

Wright responded to the post: “Hollywood isn’t ready for another stunner! Love you bro, great to work together.”