Dua Lipa reveals she has ‘survived’ Glastonbury as stars enter recovery mode

Dua Lipa has joked she “survived” Glastonbury Festival as stars reflected on the weekend and focused on their recovery.

Pop star Lipa spent the weekend at the music event in Somerset and had quipped about losing her “sanity” on Sunday.

Following the festival, she posted a picture of herself in a shiny jacket and a large hat covering her eyes.

Lipa wrote on Instagram that she “survived another year”.

Jack Whitehall has turned to Burger King (Jack Whitehall/Instagram/PA)

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall revealed to his 1.8 million Instagram followers that he was hoping some fast food would help him.

He posted a picture of himself and a friend eating at Burger King on his Instagram story along with the caption: “Oh yeah this will help.”

Lottie Moss opted for pizza (Lottie Moss/Instagram/PA)

Also hoping food could be a saviour the day after the festival ended was Lottie Moss, who showed off a Papa John’s order on her Instagram story.

The model and sister of Kate Moss wrote the caption “Save me” and a crying face emoji over her order of potato wedges, a pizza and a giant chocolate chip cookie.

Whitehall also posted a picture of his friend in front of the stage at the festival, drinking from a wine bag.

He wrote: “This is my picture of Glastonbury. I think it sums up the British festival perfectly. Vicky slugging warm red wine from a bag as Kylie belts out a power ballad. (I think this should be on our ten pound note).”

Kylie Minogue, who performed on Sunday in the legends slot, paid tribute to the man who joined her on stage dressed as the late German performance artist Klaus Nomi.

“Spirit of Klaus #KlausNomi CHAPEAU!,” she wrote on Instagram the day after she performed.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore was hesitant to leave the festival, posting a picture of herself stepping out of her caravan.

She wrote: “MORNIN! I guess I REALLY should leave my little temporary home away from home but what a year.

“So many highlights shared with so many new and old friends. Let’s do it all again next year. Congratulations @emily_eavis.”

She added: “(Wellies worn only for fashion purposes, not a drop of rain in sight).”