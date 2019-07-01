Army of workers and volunteers begins Glastonbury Festival clean-up

Hundreds of volunteers and workers have begun the clean-up operation at Glastonbury Festival – returning the site from the pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm.

The five-day extravaganza has featured headline performances from Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

Kylie Minogue’s performance on the event’s Pyramid Stage is believed to have drawn the biggest crowd of the weekend.

It came 14 years after breast cancer treatment meant the pop superstar had to cancel a headline slot.

On Sunday, Sir David Attenborough also appeared on the Pyramid Stage to launch the BBC’s new natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

He praised Glastonbury Festival for banning single-use plastic bottles this year, a move that has saved more than one million bottles from being drunk on the site.

Climate change and the environment has been a central theme for this year’s event, with organisers urging people to bring sturdy tents that they take home.

Advertising

The Love the Farm, Leave no Trace pledge, which launched in 2016, is believed to have resulted in an 81% reduction in tents left at Glastonbury in 2017.

In an interview with the Glastonbury Free Press, Emily Eavis said she thought festival-goers would return home with their belongings after the five-day event.

“I think people are really starting to understand how important it is to treat the land with respect and to stop living a disposable lifestyle,” she said.

A team of 1,300 recycling volunteers began their clear-up operation in the early hours of Monday morning.

Advertising

Rubbish left behind at the Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

They used bin bags made from recycled plastic – which will later be recycled again – to hand sort rubbish left on the ground and in each of the 15,000 bins.

The mission to convert the site back into a functioning dairy farm, which cost £785,000 in 2017, could take up to six weeks.

In 2017, more than 60 tonnes of paper and card, 32 tonnes of glasses, 45 tonnes of cans, and 40 tonnes of plastic bottles were recycled.

That year, 132 tonnes of food waste was turned into compost, while 4,500 litres of cooking oil was made into biofuel.

The festival hopes that such measures will encourage festival-goers to live more sustainably when they return home.

Pat Vendetti, campaign director for Greenpeace, said: “We are facing a crisis with both the climate and biodiversity.

“We want to inspire people to take action when they get back home.”

Around 40% of those attending Glastonbury come by public transport.

The environment was also in mind during performances – with biodegradable confetti being showered over the crowds in sets by those including Years And Years and Kylie.

And while Glastonbury has a reputation for mud and rain, this year’s event saw hot and dry conditions with temperatures reaching more than 28C (82F).

There were 850 water points across the 900-acre site for people to refill their reusable bottles, with 37 WaterAid kiosks.

The Somerset festival was closed by The Cure, who were headlining for the fourth time.

Preparations for the 2020 event, the 50th anniversary of the festival, are already under way.

Emily Eavis has already promised that it will be a “huge celebration”.

A book to mark the occasion, named Glastonbury 50, will be released in October this year.