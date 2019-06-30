Advertising
Victoria and David Beckham make Glasto trip as Brooklyn parties with Hana Cross
The festival was a family affair for the Beckhams.
Victoria Beckham swapped the catwalk for the farm as she attended Glastonbury with husband David.
The fashion designer shared a picture of the couple at the festival on her Instagram story.
She captioned it: “So much fun!!”
The couple had previously enjoyed music from The Charlatans from the side of The Other Stage, with Beckham sharing a video from his vantage point.
The couple’s oldest son Brooklyn has also been enjoying the festivities at the festival, accompanied by his girlfriend Hana Cross.
The model has been sharing videos of the couple partying at the festival, with Brooklyn dressed in a tie-dye bucket hat.
However, Cross said they had been suffering in the sunshine, as the festival basked in temperatures of up to 28C.
She shared a photo of the pair frowning into the camera, writing: “We hot,” with a sweating emoji.
