Sir David Attenborough previews new BBC series at Glastonbury

Sir David Attenborough has made a surprise appearance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage to launch the BBC’s new natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute prequel video to the huge crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue’s performance at the festival, being held on Worthy Farm.

The extended trailer features a new song, Out There, from Australian singer Sia who has collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the track.

Sir David said of the upcoming series: “Seven Worlds, One Planet will resonate with audiences worldwide.

“We all belong to a continent after all, we all share planet Earth.

“I am delighted to introduce the latest work from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.”

The trailer begins with a shot of Sir David standing on a beach, looking out over rolling waves.

The 93-year-old’s distinctive voice can be heard saying: “Planet Earth has seven extraordinary continents, each one unique, each one full of life.

He continues: “This is the story of those seven worlds.

“We will see how life developed on each continent and so gave rise to the extraordinary and wonderful diversity we know today and we will see why this precious diversity is being lost”.

The song Out There has been inspired by Planet Earth II, the BBC’s previous series also fronted by Sir David, and was composed by Sia, British songwriter Christopher Braide and Zimmer.

Sia said: “I was honoured to be asked to collaborate with Hans Zimmer for Seven Worlds, One Planet.

“The work this programme – and the Planet Earth series – does on behalf of our planet is essential and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Zimmer added: “Sia is a real virtuoso and has a voice to match the power of her song writing. Out There is sublime and it was a joy for myself and the Bleeding Fingers team to bring it to life and give the Seven Worlds, One Planet prequel a soundtrack to complement the extraordinary imagery and voice of Sir David.”

Seven Worlds, One Planet will run on BBC One later this year (BBC).

BBC Radio 1 debuted the full track at the same time as the prequel played out across screens at Glastonbury. The prequel was also simultaneously broadcast in almost 50 countries globally at the same time as it was shown to Glastonbury audiences.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s director of content, said: “We’re delighted to give the Glastonbury audience the first look at the prequel for Seven Worlds, One Planet.

“This is going to be an extraordinary series for BBC One fronted by Sir David Attenborough.

“The combination of cutting edge technology and unique insights into animal behaviours will give us a new perspective on the natural world.”

BBC Studios joined forces with festival organisers to celebrate the work of its natural history unit and in recognition of the festival banning single-use plastic bottles from the Somerset event this year, which has a focus of climate change and the environment.

BBC One will premiere Seven Worlds, One Planet later this year.