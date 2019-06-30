Rupert Grint and Brooklyn Beckham among celebrities at Glastonbury

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, Brooklyn Beckham and actress Tilda Swinton are among the celebrities who have been spotted taking in the music at Glastonbury festival.

Undated handout photo issued by EE of (left to right) Jack Whitehall, Brooklyn Beckham and Professor Green at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

Beckham was pictured with comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and singer Professor Green, who treated guests to a performance alongside Monster Florence in a VIP area.

Professor Green and Monster Florence at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (EE)

Other musical performances included Jorja Smith and Tom Walker through the weekend.

Undated handout photo issued by EE of Riz Ahmed inside at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (EE)

Pictures from EE, the festival’s technology partner, also show actor Riz Ahmed at the festival being held at Worthy Farm.

Undated handout photo issued by EE of Tilda Swinton at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

Advertising

Black Mirror star Will Poulter was seen sharing a laugh with Killing Eve star Edward Bluemel and Poldark’s Kyle Soller.

Undated handout photo issued by EE of (left to right) Edward Bluemel, Will Poulter and Kyle Soller at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (EE)

Poulter also posed for a group picture with Grint, Bluemel, Soller, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Jacob Anderson, who starred as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones.

Undated handout photo issued by EE of (left to right) Rupert Grint, Daniel Kaluuya, Kyle Soller, Will Poulter, Jacob Anderson, Edward Bluemel at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Advertising

Anderson, who is also a musician and performs under the name Raleigh Ritchie, performed with Stormzy during his historic Friday night headline act.

He was pictured wearing a t-shirt with actor and musician Will Smith on it.

Following his Friday night performance he tweeted saying Stormzy was “an icon” and added: “You won at life tonight brother. Proud isn’t the word. It was an honour to be a part of such a special moment. Incredible. @stormzy you’re the guy”.

Sunday night’s headline act at Glastonbury is The Cure.