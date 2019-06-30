Advertising
Rupert Grint and Brooklyn Beckham among celebrities at Glastonbury
A host of celebrities have been watching the music acts at Glastonbury.
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, Brooklyn Beckham and actress Tilda Swinton are among the celebrities who have been spotted taking in the music at Glastonbury festival.
Beckham was pictured with comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and singer Professor Green, who treated guests to a performance alongside Monster Florence in a VIP area.
Other musical performances included Jorja Smith and Tom Walker through the weekend.
Pictures from EE, the festival’s technology partner, also show actor Riz Ahmed at the festival being held at Worthy Farm.
Advertising
Black Mirror star Will Poulter was seen sharing a laugh with Killing Eve star Edward Bluemel and Poldark’s Kyle Soller.
Poulter also posed for a group picture with Grint, Bluemel, Soller, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Jacob Anderson, who starred as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones.
Advertising
Anderson, who is also a musician and performs under the name Raleigh Ritchie, performed with Stormzy during his historic Friday night headline act.
He was pictured wearing a t-shirt with actor and musician Will Smith on it.
Following his Friday night performance he tweeted saying Stormzy was “an icon” and added: “You won at life tonight brother. Proud isn’t the word. It was an honour to be a part of such a special moment. Incredible. @stormzy you’re the guy”.
Sunday night’s headline act at Glastonbury is The Cure.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.