Olly Alexander gyrates with male dancer in energetic Glastonbury set

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander gyrated with a male dancer as he ripped off his trousers during an energetic performance at Glastonbury.

The synth-pop band took to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, where lead singer Alexander opened the show with single Sanctify.

During a raunchy routine, he ripped the suit jacket off dancer Dominic Lawrence, who then took off his shirt to reveal a black harness with chain underneath.

Awesome visual production and dancers on show for Years & Years today. AS pic.twitter.com/xzqd1jbChp — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 30, 2019

The duo danced back to back and caressed each other’s faces before Lawrence pulled off his trousers, which were secured by poppers, to reveal black leather shorts with red trim.

The song ended with Lawrence kneeling in front of Alexander.

hiiiiii we are SO EXCITED to play the Pyramid stage at @glastofest tomorrow!!! if you can't make it you can watch our performance on the iPlayer hereee: https://t.co/A9PyNzjnGS ??? see u at 1:45pm tomorrow ! pic.twitter.com/WVTTfa9afM — Years & Years (@yearsandyears) June 29, 2019

After the high-octane routine, Alexander, who was dressed in a tartan two-piece, removed his own top to whoops from the crowd.

He said: “I apologise if my sweaty face is a million feet big but it’s hot. You guys know that.”

He ended his set with the hit King.