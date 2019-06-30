Miley Cyrus turns the air blue as she says Glastonbury changed her life

Miley Cyrus credited Glastonbury with changing her life in an expletive-laden speech during her set.

The US star, 26, took to the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Sunday evening.

She told the crowd: “I just want to let you know in many ways this show has changed my f****** life drastically.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice.

“Both of my parents, who are side stage right now, have taught me that that’s the only way anything is going to happen for you.”

Miley Cyrus (Aaron Chown/PA)

She went on: “My dad had an amazing analogy for me.

“He said go sit on a bicycle and go to the very top of the hill and watch how fast you go down hill and it’s going to be easy.

“Now do the same thing, sit on that bicycle and go uphill – it’s not going to do it for you.

“You are going to have to work your f****** ass off and you are going to feel it the next f****** day, but it’s going to be worth it because you did something.

“You did something that you thought you couldn’t do. And that is what I’m doing.”

Cyrus – who was clad in tight black trousers and a cropped white top with a belt spelling out the word “Glastonbury” in studs – continued: “I was watching The Killers from at home last night, which they f****** rocked so it scared the shit out of me.

“I ask the universe every day, ‘Give me something that scares the f*** out of me and then I’m going to f****** do it’, so today that is motherf****** Glastonbury.”

The singer kicked off her set with a performance of Nothing Breaks Like A Heart and Back To Black with Mark Ronson, and was later joined by Lil Nas X and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of Old Town Road.

Other tracks during Cyrus’s show included Jolene, Party In The USA, Mother’s Daughter and Wrecking Ball.