Lizzo reflects on ‘moment of true love’ during Glastonbury set

Lizzo has marvelled at how quickly her life has changed since she last played Glastonbury.

The singer said the tent she and DJ Sophia Eris played at in 2014 “felt like an empty balloon”, compared to the huge crowd who turned out for her set on the West Holts stage on Saturday, which included famous fan Dua Lipa.

Sharing a video of herself performing her song Jerome in front of an audience all swaying in unison, she wrote: “When me and @sophiaeris played @glastofest in 2014… it was a large tent with 10 people in it… it felt like an empty balloon.

“This time nearly 20,000 people put their hands in the air and shared a moment of true love with us. Please don’t give up, the world needs you.”

Eris also shared her own video of the Jerome performance, writing: “@lizzobeeating & I played @glastofest in 2014 in a small tent with a small crowd.

“This is where we are now. Hard work + patience= dedication.”