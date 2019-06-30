Advertising
Justin Bieber says alone time with wife Hailey ‘refreshes my soul’
He described the model as out of his league.
Justin Bieber has said wife Hailey Baldwin is “so out of my league”.
The singer shared a photo on Instagram of himself with the model in front of a sunset in the desert.
He wrote: “These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul.
“You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”
Kendall Jenner, who is close friends with Hailey, responded to his post, writing: “She’s a little bit mine too.”
Meanwhile Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun wrote: “Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love.”
The couple married last year after a 10-year friendship.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.