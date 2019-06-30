Dua Lipa: My sanity left me at Glastonbury

Dua Lipa has joked that she lost her sanity at Glastonbury.

The singer shared a photo of herself, dressed in a black and silver bikini top, gesturing out of the side of the frame holding a pair of sunglasses.

She captioned it: “Me pointing at my sanity that decided to leave my side at approximately yesterday afternoon. If found… BIG REWARD!”

The musician has been enjoying the festival with her mother Anes and sister Rina, sharing photos of them enjoying the sunshine together.

She also enjoyed watching sets from Lizzo, Liam Gallagher and Chemical Brothers, sharing videos of their performances on her Instagram stories, as well as a picture of her with singer Tove Lo.

Dua Lipa with Tove Lo (Instagram)

She also shared videos of her partying in the early hours in the DJ booth with Mark Ronson, dressed in a red wig and white jumper.

Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa (Instagram)

She has been a regular attendee at Glastonbury over the past few years and first performed at Worthy Farm in 2016.