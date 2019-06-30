David Lynch: It can be tricky to find strength to leave the house

David Lynch has said it is sometimes “tricky” to find the strength to leave home because he so dislikes being outside.

The film director has previously said he suffers a little from agoraphobia.

Asked about the condition by The Big Issue, the 73-year-old said: “I don’t like to go out. I do go out, but I don’t like it.

“But many times I don’t want to go out and then I’m forced to go out and I enjoy myself when I’m out.

“Getting enough strength to walk out the door sometimes is tricky.”

The Twin Peaks creator, who was born in Missoula, Montana, also said the opioid crisis that has wreaked havoc in small towns in the US would stop him from returning to live in a community like the ones he grew up in.

He said: “Part of me would like that but now I think that drugs have permeated.

“They started in the big cities, then they went to middle-sized cities, then they went into the countryside. So many, many, many, many problems come from drugs.

“A lot of small towns were super-peaceful at one time and just idyllic, living close to nature, real serene and beautiful.

“When drugs came, a lot of crime and violence and fear comes creeping in, and sad stories. So I think a lot of these small towns have been perverted.

