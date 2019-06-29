Selena Gomez latest celebrity to condemn treatment of migrant children in US

Selena Gomez has joined the chorus of celebrity voices condemning the treatment of migrant children in the US, describing it as “absolutely inhumane”.

Donald Trump’s administration is coming under increasing pressure after it was reported children at the US’s southern border were being kept in cages, often in appalling conditions.

Some young people detained have little access to showers and clean clothes, as well as being left hungry, according to multiple reports.

Gomez, whose father is of Mexican descent, shared a post to Instagram, asking fans not to “stay silent on this human rights issue”.

She said: “Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening???

“It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We need to get this to finally stop!

“Don’t stay silent on this human rights issue.”

She shared a number US citizens can use to call their local senator, adding the hashtags #CloseTheCamps#FamilesBelongTogether.

Gomez’s post came hours after a similar one by comedian and actress Amy Schumer, who shared a new photo of her son Gene and encouraged fans to donate to an organisation which aims to reunite immigrant families separated at the US border.

Other celebrities to voice concern on the issue include John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and Alyssa Milano.

Mr Trump has continually defended his immigration policies.