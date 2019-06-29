Liam Gallagher mixes solo songs with Oasis classics during Glastonbury set

Liam Gallagher dedicated a song to late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint as he combined his solo work with Oasis classics during his Glastonbury set.

The rocker swaggered on to the Pyramid stage on Saturday evening wearing a chequered hoodie and sunglasses, later joking he was “freezing my tits off” after being told to ditch his trademark parka due to the hot weather.

Liam Gallagher performed on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening (Aaron Chown/PA)

While the set was without any major moments of controversy, Gallagher appeared to take a couple of digs at estranged brother Noel, who he has had a strained relationship with since Oasis’ explosive split in 2009.

Before performing Wonderwall, perhaps the band’s best-known song, he said “Apparently this is shit as well”, a possible reference to Noel’s comments that he does not “particularly like” the song.

Gallagher earlier made similar jibes about Roll With It, saying after he performed it: “There’s no way that’s shit.”

He treated fans to a string of Oasis hits during his set (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gallagher, busy promoting his upcoming album Why Me? Why Not, opened his set with Oasis’ 1994 hit Rock N Roll Star, as red smoke from a flare drifted over the jubilant crowd.

Next came two songs Gallagher recorded during his solo career – 2017’s Wall Of Glass and Greedy Soul.

Gallagher dedicated the latter to the late Scouse comic Sir Ken Dodd, who died last year aged 90.

“He was a f****** beauty,” Gallagher said.

The crowd sang along with Gallagher throughout his performance (Yui Mok/PA)

He shook maracas while singing in front of a sign reading “rock ‘n’ roll”, as well as a flag for his beloved football team Manchester City.

Gallagher made a habit of dedicating songs, with Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis, organiser Emily Eavis and an unwell girl named Lauren all being name-checked.

His final song of the night, Champagne Supernova, another off classic Oasis album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, was dedicated to Flint, who died earlier this year.

Gallagher’s set went down a storm, with fans screaming his name after he left the stage (Yui Mok/PA)

The audience sang back word for word, as they had with Wonderwall, while on stage Gallagher performed over a piano, lending a poignant air to the song.

As twilight fell over Worthy Farm, Gallagher departed the stage after saying: “In a bit.”

The crowd chanted “Liam, Liam, Liam” as he left.

Gallagher was performing on the Pyramid Stage ahead of US rock band The Killers, who will headline Saturday.