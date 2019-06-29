Katharine McPhee ties the knot with David Foster

Katharine McPhee has tied the knot with musician and producer David Foster.

The Smash actress, 35, married Foster, 69, in Kensington in London with his adult daughters Sara and Erin in attendance.

She shared a photo from the back seat of the car on her way to the ceremony on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen in a strapless white dress and veil, seated next to her mother, the vocal coach Peisha McPhee.

McPhee first found fame as the runner-up on American Idol in 2006 and Foster produced her debut single.

Hours before she tied the knot, she shared a video of herself performing with Foster, writing: “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol.

“Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

The couple married in London after McPhee finished a run in the West End in the lead role in the musical Waitress.