Cheryl: I’d love to sing at Glastonbury Festival

Showbiz | Published:

The singer said being a pop star is ‘more fun since I became a mother’.

Cheryl at Radio 2

Pop star Cheryl has said she would like to perform at Glastonbury – but she is not a fan of the usual festival experience.

The 35-year-old has returned to the music scene after taking time out following the birth of her son, Bear.

Asked whether she would sing at the event, she told Dermot O’Leary: “I would love to do Glastonbury.”

Cheryl with Dermot O'Leary
Cheryl with Dermot O’Leary (BBC/PA)

She said she had not been to Worthy Farm, but added: “I could go glamping, I’m not a big fan of walking through the woods and the rain … I could do the backstage part!

Speaking on O’Leary’s BBC Radio 2 show, Cheryl said being a pop star is “more fun since I became a mother”.

“You see me sometimes at work and I would be like ‘Dermot, I can’t, I can’t go any longer.’ Now I’m like ‘Yeah, lets go’,” she told The X Factor host.

“I had a break, which I needed and that was important for my headspace more than anything, and it’s fun that I get to come into work and do the things I love for a career.”

But, she added of her two-year-old son with ex-partner Liam Payne: “I also get to go home to the most precious part of my life.”

