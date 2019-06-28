Two Door Cinema Club ‘can’t please everyone’ over new sound

Two Door Cinema Club say they “can’t continually please everyone” following the release of their new album False Alarm.

The Northern Irish band say they moved away from their old sound by wanting to “try new things” and shutting out expectations from fans.

The band were speaking ahead of their set at Glastonbury festival’s Other Stage on Friday evening.

Singer Alex Trimble told PA: “The way our albums come about is we come in and we don’t know what’s going to happen. We just try things because it’s more exciting to make music that way.

“We’ve done this for a long time, and we’re a little bit older now, so we’re more willing to try new things.

“So if I’m singing differently, the guitar sounds different, the bass is not there or the drums are somewhere else, it just comes from being willing to try different things.”

Guitarist Sam Halliday said: “As soon as you start trying to chase things you’ve done before and try to be a little too calculated about music it doesn’t work out.”

Trimble added: “I feel like especially the younger ones, they have less qualms about approaching you about something you’ve done, whether it’s your haircut or the clothes you’re wearing.

Alex Trimble, Sam Halliday, Kevin Baird of Two Door Cinema Club (Yui Mok/PA)

“I get kids about 14 or 15 years old telling me ‘what did you do with your hair’, ‘why are you doing this on that record’, ‘why can’t you write that song again?'”

Trimble said he felt the same “fear and excitement” about returning to Glastonbury as he did when the band first played in 2009.

He said: “In so many ways it feels exactly the same. I approach it with the same attitude of fear and excitement. Things are a little more comfortable, especially when it comes to toilets.

“And there’s less mud this year than there has been with most years we’ve played, which is a bonus.

Bassist Kevin Baird added: “I feel for the people who are coming to Glastonbury for the first time being like ‘oh yeah this is what Glastonbury is all about. I’m going to come every year’ and they never bring a raincoat.”

The band also spoke about the ongoing uncertainty over a possible hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, saying it was “terrifying” nothing had changed since the result of the EU referendum in 2016

Trimble said: “I think it was 2016 was the last time we played Glastonbury, and it was the day when the vote results were announced.

“And nothing’s changed.

“I think the things we’re scared of, or I think anybody’s afraid of, is the same as three years ago, which in some ways is more terrifying.”

Baird said: “I think the scary thing from our experience of growing up in Northern Ireland and knowing how it works is the obvious things people worry about, like people might be tempted to pick up weapons again.

“We’ve been the children of a peace agreement that we’ve really enjoyed. People talk about a hard border and trade and goods, and this is people’s lives.

“We were in Donegal the other day and if you had to travel across the hard border to get to a hospital, you know stuff like that, your whole community is severed in half.

“This is people’s lives and sadly the Northern Irish people seem to not have a say in it.”