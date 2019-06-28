Stormzy set to be Glastonbury’s first British rap headliner

Stormzy will become the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury when he takes to the festival’s main stage on Friday evening.

The Croydon-born artist, who’s real name is Michael Omari, is currently second in the charts with his hit Vossi Bop and is the first act to headline this year’s event.

Other acts to feature on the main stage on Friday are George Ezra, Ms Lauryn Hill, Bastille and Sheryl Crow, Tom Odell and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again.

The sun sets over Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere, Tame Impala, John Hopkins, Interpol, and Cat Power are some of the other acts headlining stages across the site, which is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world.

Festival-goers are expected to enjoy dry and sunny weather, according to the Met Office, with temperatures predicted to reach 29C (84.2F) around 4pm.

Climate change and the environment is at the centre of this year’s Glastonbury Festival, with several talks and debates planned across the site.

The festival has banned single-use plastic bottles and urged those attending to bring their own re-usable bottle that can be re-filled for free.

Festival goers watch the England women’s World Cup match (Yui Mok/PA)

Campers have been urged to bring sturdy tents and take them home, with the festival seeing an 81% reduction in abandoned tents in 2017 from previous years.

All cups, plates and cutlery at the festival are biodegradable and waste is hand-sorted to ensure as much as possible is processed by the on-site recycling centre.

The Killers and The Cure will headline the event on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Standard tickets for this year’s event sold out in just 36 minutes.