Stormzy ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ before Glastonbury gig

Stormzy has said he is “overwhelmed with emotions” as he prepares to become the first black, British solo artist to headline Glastonbury.

The Croydon-born artist will take to the festival’s main, Pyramid Stage on Friday evening.

And he told his fans on Twitter: “I am (the) first, black British artist to headline Glastonbury.

I an first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced. — CROWN OUT NOW ? (@stormzy) June 28, 2019

“At 25-years-old, I am the second-youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24-year-old David Bowie in 1971.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotions. This is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.

“I feel my entire life has lead to this moment.”

I feel my entire life has lead to this moment. Can’t explain or fathom what this all is but I am 100% sure this is all God and his favour. Giving him all the glory. Thank you to Emily & Mike Eavis for believing in me I can’t wait to see you and hug you both thank you so much ❤️ — CROWN OUT NOW ? (@stormzy) June 28, 2019

Advertising

He added: “Can’t explain or fathom what this all is but I am 100% sure this is all God and his favour. Giving him all the glory.

“Thank you to (Glastonbury organisers) Emily and Mike Eavis for believing in me I can’t wait to see you and hug you both.”

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, will become the first British rapper to headline the festival.

Other acts to feature on the main stage on Friday are George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Bastille and Sheryl Crow, Tom Odell and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again.

Advertising

The sun sets over Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 2: “I’m so excited about Stormzy tonight.”

She described the atmosphere at the festival this year as “really good”.

“I don’t know whether it’s because we had a year off that I’m feeling it incredibly strongly,” she told Zoe Ball.

“It’s so lovely. People are happy in good spirits and nice to each other and there’s a really good atmosphere. There’s nothing like it.”

Festival-goers are expected to enjoy dry and sunny weather, according to the Met Office, with temperatures predicted to reach 29C (84.2F) at around 4pm.

Climate change and the environment is at the centre of this year’s festival, with several talks and debates planned across the site.

The festival has banned single-use plastic bottles and urged those attending to bring their own re-usable bottle that can be re-filled for free.

Festival goers watch the England women’s World Cup match (Yui Mok/PA)

Campers have been urged to bring sturdy tents and take them home, with the festival seeing an 81% reduction in abandoned tents in 2017 from previous years.

All cups, plates and cutlery at the festival are biodegradable and waste is hand-sorted to ensure as much as possible is processed by the on-site recycling centre.

The Killers and The Cure will headline the event on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Standard tickets for this year’s event sold out in just 36 minutes.