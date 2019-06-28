Stormzy makes history with Glastonbury headline slot on Pyramid stage

Stormzy has made history by becoming the first black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury Festival in its 49-year history.

The Croydon-born grime star, 25, described his slot on the iconic Pyramid stage as “the greatest night of my entire life”.

He is also the second youngest solo act to headline the festival, with a 24-year-old David Bowie doing so in 1971.

Stormzy took to the stage wearing what appeared to be a stab vest embellished with a Union Jack.

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

During his show, he performed two versions of Blinded By Your Grace – the first a duet with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

His set opened with a video featuring Jay-Z before Stormzy entered the stage to massive cheers from the packed crowd.

He began with a performance of his 2015 track Know Me From before launching into Cold, from his 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.

“Glasto, it’s only the f****** beginning,” he said.

The set, broadcast live on BBC Two, was uncensored.

Stormzy headlined on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stormzy changed into a white outfit to perform his 2017 track Cigarettes and Cush.

He told the screaming crowds he would take them “back in time” before playing Sweet Like Chocolate.

Fireworks came from the stage, with Stormzy then performing a cover of Kanye West’s Ultralight Beam.

The grime superstar sat next to Martin at a keyboard for the first part of Blinded By Your Grace.

Crown, currently at number five in this week’s singles chart, was the next track for his set.

Another outfit change saw Stormzy go topless, wearing orange trousers, for high-energy performances.

These included Return Of The Rucksack followed by Bad Boys and a cover of Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit Shape Of You.

“This is the most legendary night of my entire life,” he said.

One notable moment in his performance was when Stormzy detailed artists that had “paved the way” for him.

He then namechecked numerous grime artists he is now supporting.

The second part of Blinded By Your Grace saw the rapper accompanied by a gospel choir and fireworks.

“Glasto, we’re going to go to church right now,” he said.

“I can’t believe that 25 years of my life have all led up to this moment right here.

“We’re going to give God all the glory right now.”

His final performance of the night was Big For Your Boots – which concluded with a mic drop.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, was the final act on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, following on from George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Bastille and Sheryl Crow, Tom Odell and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again.

US rock band The Killers will be the main attraction on Saturday while British group The Cure headline on Sunday.

Standard tickets for this year’s festival, taking place in Somerset’s Worthy Farm, sold out in just 36 minutes.