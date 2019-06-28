Stormzy kicks off historic Glastonbury headline set

Stormzy has kicked off his historic Glastonbury headline slot while wearing what appeared to be a stab vest embellished with a Union Jack.

The Croydon-born Grime star became the first black British solo artist to headline the music festival in its 49-year history.

Hours before taking to the stage, Stormzy, 25, said he was “overwhelmed with emotions”, saying it was “the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced”.

The set opened with a video featuring Jay-Z, before the man of the hour took to the stage to massive cheers from the crowd.

Stormzy began the set with a performance of his 2015 track Know Me From.

He said “Glasto, it’s only the f***ing beginning.” The set, broadcast live on BBC Two, was uncensored.

His second track was Cold, from his 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.

Stormzy thrilled fans at the Somerset festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stormzy said: “This is the greatest night of my entire life.”

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, was the final act on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, following on from George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Bastille and Sheryl Crow, Tom Odell and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again.

US rock band The Killers will be the main attraction on Saturday while British group The Cure headline on Sunday.

#Merky! Stormzy makes a fiery entrance to his Pyramid headline slot. EM pic.twitter.com/C1UU3DQH9a — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 28, 2019

Standard tickets for this year’s festival, taking place in Somerset’s Worthy Farm, sold out in just 36 minutes.