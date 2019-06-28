Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces she is pregnant

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Canadian actress, 32, announced the news on social media on Friday, in a video alongside boyfriend Matte Babel.

Titled Guess Who’s Preggers and shared on Mitchell’s YouTube channel, it features her discussing her feelings about becoming a mother and shows fans her ultrasound scan.

Writing alongside the video, Mitchell said: “There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you.

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time.

“Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

Mitchell added: “We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family.

“I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past six months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

The news comes after Mitchell, who played Emily Fields in teen drama Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017, revealed in January she suffered a miscarriage last year.