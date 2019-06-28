Paul Gascoigne hits back at ‘ugly’ Snoop Dogg over alcohol abuse post

Paul Gascoigne has hit back at Snoop Dogg after the rapper used images of the retired footballer to warn against alcohol abuse.

Snoop Dogg had posted pictures of Gascoigne – who has had a public battle with alcohol addiction – at the ages 20 and 47 on Instagram, showing the difference in his appearance under the words “alcohol abuse”.

Underneath, he shared pictures of himself at the same ages under the words “marijuana abuse”, seemingly suggesting that it had less of an impact on his looks.

Gascoigne responded on Twitter, writing: “Morning ⁦@SnoopDogg⁩ get your lazy arse out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly twat LOVE GAZZA xxx.”

He also posted a picture of a dog edited to look like the American rapper with two plaits and a chain around its neck.

Morning ⁦@SnoopDogg⁩ get your lazy arse out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly twat LOVE GAZZA xxx pic.twitter.com/UoXBnylulX — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) June 28, 2019

Several hours earlier, Gascoigne, 52, referred to Snoop Dogg’s post in a tweet to his manager.

He wrote that “just when U thought it was safe2get out of the water f***ing snoop dog turns up FFS SHANE what’s he snooping about for, from GAZZA x.”

Former England and Tottenham midfielder Gascoigne, often known as Gazza, has had several stints in rehab for drugs and alcohol addiction and has also had mental health issues.