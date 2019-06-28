Netflix to be grilled on commitment to British TV

US TV giant Netflix is to be quizzed by a parliamentary committee about its commitment to British programmes.

Netflix will be asked next week if it is “unwilling to co-produce shows with British production companies”.

The House of Lords Communications Committee said: “The proportion of UK households subscribing to Netflix has grown rapidly in recent years.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall will also appear before the committee (Chris Radburn/PA)

“But some witnesses to the inquiry have questioned its commitment to making British programming except to serve American audiences.

“The committee will ask Netflix if this is a fair assessment and explore a range of other topics.”

The Communications Committee said it will also meet ITV chief Dame Carolyn McCall to discuss the future of public service broadcasting in the age of video-on-demand.

Dame Carolyn recently appeared before MPs following the cancellation of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The committee will ask ITV “if it can remain viable as more and more advertising moves online”.

Anne Mensah, who is vice president of content, and Benjamin King, director of public policy UK, will be representing Netflix.

The committee hearing will take place on July 2.