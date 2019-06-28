Menu

Advertising

Glastonbury headliner Stormzy has two singles in top five

Showbiz | Published:

Vossi Bop, which made its debut at number one in May, is in third place, while new single Crown is in fifth position.

Stormzy

Glastonbury headliner Stormzy has two tracks in the top five of this week’s singles chart.

Former chart-topper Vossi Bop is in third place while his new single Crown is a new entry at number five.

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have notched up a seventh consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, with I Don’t Care.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

The popular track is 8,500 combined sales ahead of its closest rival.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello land second place with Senorita, followed by Sheeran’s Cross Me, featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.

Over on the album chart, Lewis Capaldi is at number one with his debut collection Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

The Scottish singer-songwriter has rebounded to the top spot after being displaced last week by Bruce Springsteen with Western Stars.

Will Young’s Lexicon debuts at number two, followed by Springsteen’s album.

Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings debuts at number four and Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club debut at number five with False Alarm.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News