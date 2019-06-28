Glastonbury headliner Stormzy has two singles in top five

Glastonbury headliner Stormzy has two tracks in the top five of this week’s singles chart.

Former chart-topper Vossi Bop is in third place while his new single Crown is a new entry at number five.

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have notched up a seventh consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, with I Don’t Care.

The popular track is 8,500 combined sales ahead of its closest rival.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello land second place with Senorita, followed by Sheeran’s Cross Me, featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.

Over on the album chart, Lewis Capaldi is at number one with his debut collection Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has rebounded to the top spot after being displaced last week by Bruce Springsteen with Western Stars.

Will Young’s Lexicon debuts at number two, followed by Springsteen’s album.

Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings debuts at number four and Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club debut at number five with False Alarm.