Glastonbury festival-goers will see temperatures dip on Sunday

Glastonbury festival-goers wanting respite from the heat will have to wait until Sunday for temperatures to dip.

The Worthy Farm event gets under way in earnest on Friday with the likes of Sheryl Crow, George Ezra, Lauryn Hill and headliner Stormzy on the bill.

Organiser Emily Eavis said “conditions are perfect”, adding: “It feels so lucky because last week it looked like there were going to be the worst storms.

“Now there’s not a cloud in the sky. It’s amazing,” she told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Emily Eavis opening the new Parlay Parlour in The Park on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Tom Leese/PA)

The Met Office said temperatures could possibly reach the previous Glastonbury record of 31.2C (88.2F), set in 2017, on Friday.

A spokeswoman told PA that temperatures will “peak” on Friday but will change on Sunday.

“For Glastonbury, we’re looking at temperatures in the high 20s – 29C (84.2F), 30C (86F), maybe 31C (87.8F) on Friday,” she said.

The fine, dry weather will continue on Saturday and will be “perhaps a degree down but still warm…

The sun is shining down on Worthy Farm. Please take a moment to read this advice on staying safe in the heat. #glastonbury #glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/9cY7IatFTI — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 27, 2019

“But by the time we get into Sunday”, when Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue and The Cure are on stage, “people will notice it will feel different.

“There will be a marked change … with some cooler weather.

“There will be a 10-degree difference from 30C (86F) on Friday to 20C (68F) on Sunday,” with a “build-up of cloud around”.

The humidity will be “not quite as bad but is still going to be present”, she added.

She advised campers: “We would certainly suggest that people put on sun cream, wear a hat and drink plenty of water.”