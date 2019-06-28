Celebrities make the most of the sun at Glastonbury

Louis Tomlinson and Dua Lipa were among the celebrities making the most of the warm weather at Glastonbury.

The music festival, which takes place on a farm in Somerset, attracts a string of A-list names both on and off stage, with Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headlining this weekend.

Former One Direction star Tomlinson seemed to be enjoying the sunny weather and posed for a picture with ex-Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher while Grammy-winner Lipa shared a snap of herself surrounded by tipi tents.

Tomlinson’s former bandmate, Niall Horan, was also snapped at the festival, posing for pictures with fans.

Rocketman actor Taron Egerton arrived in style, sharing a video to his Instagram story of his helicopter ride into Worthy Farm.

TV presenter Maya Jama, whose boyfriend Stormzy will headline on Friday evening, posted a video of herself getting ready.

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall was another famous face at the festival, documenting his journey via Instagram.

The former A League Of Their Own panellist got stuck in a traffic jam near the farm before joking about being over-prepared for the warm weather.

He said: “Thank god I bought two pairs of Wellington boots and an off road vehicle for this Glastonbury weekend.”

Brooklyn Beckham was filmed dancing shirtless by model girlfriend Hana Cross, who posted the clip to her Instagram story.

Other stars spotted include TV presenter Alexa Chung, model Suki Waterhouse and actress Sienna Miller.

Glastonbury Festival takes place in Worthy Farm, Somerset, until Sunday.