Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal ‘honoured’ to make Marvel debut

Jake Gyllenhaal said it was an “honour” to appear in a Marvel movie after taking a starring role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio in the superhero film, teaming up with British actor Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a battle against threats from another dimension.

Far From Home is a co-production between Sony and Marvel and fits into the latter’s cinematic universe, taking place directly after the events of blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which was released earlier this year.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Gyllenhaal spoke of his joy at making his Marvel debut.

Speaking at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, he said: “It’s an honour to be a member of Marvel and it’s such a cool character, Mysterio.

“He has so many different facets that I think a lot of people will be really into and I was really into when I discovered it and we created a lot of new cool things.

“And the way they make movies is so fun. You’re constantly coming up with new ideas and then putting them into the movie. It was so fun.”

British actor Tom Holland stars in the lead role in Spider-Man: Far From Home

In the Spider-Man comics, Mysterio is a failed Hollywood actor and special effects expert who turns to crime when his preferred career flops.

However, he is a hero in Far From Home and a key ally for Spider-Man.

Gyllenhaal, who has long been linked with superhero films, including the roles of Batman and Spider-Man, said he was intrigued by defying fan expectations with Mysterio.

He said: “Mysterio in the comics is a villain and an antagonist. In this movie what’s so cool is they flipped that on its head and he’s a superhero and he joins up with Spider-Man to go and fight these elemental creatures.

Zendaya reprises her role from the first film, playing Peter Parker's love interest

“I just love the idea that the die-hard fans who love Mysterio, they will be confused by the idea and it’s something new and for those who don’t know Mysterio at all, it’s a whole new take on it.”

Far From Home also stars US actress Zendaya as Spider-Man’s love interest, Michelle “MJ” Jones.

She is reprising her role from the previous film in the franchise, 2017’s Homecoming, and said fans will get to learn more about her character in the new movie.

She said: “I think we get to learn a little more about her. She starts off a little bit with a shell around her and we get to slowly peel that back and learn more about who she actually is.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released in UK cinemas on July 2.