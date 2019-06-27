Paul Rudd ‘sliming’ himself with joy as he reveals Ghostbusters casting

Paul Rudd has said he is “sliming himself” over joining the cast of Jason Reitman’s new version of Ghostbusters.

The Ant-Man star shared the news in a video on Twitter, appearing in front of the New York fire station made famous in the original movie, which was directed by Reitman’s father Ivan.

Showing fans taking pictures at the film landmark, Rudd said: “You see, this is what happens, every day, people coming out to take pictures of this magnificent building, and really, can you blame them?

“It’s such an epic film. I love it, I’m a fan.

“When I heard that Jason Reitman was going to be doing a new version in the fall, my agent called up and said, ‘Hey, Jason, we hear there’s a part of a young – semi-young – strapping man that needs to be cast, who you gonna call?’

“When I heard they were going call me… well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters.”

The Hollywood star joked: “In fact I’m sliming myself right now.”

Earlier this year, Juno and Up In The Air director Reitman revealed the new film will be released next summer.

He said his sci-fi comedy is not a reboot and is set in the present day.

The popular 1980s film starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, who died in 2014.

The last instalment of the franchise arrived in 2016 and focused on four women, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, who started a ghost-catching business in New York City.

It was directed by Bridesmaids film-maker Paul Feig, and had a mixed reception.