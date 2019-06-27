Newly dumped Love Island contestant Tom Walker poses with toilet in recent snap

Recently dumped Love Island contestant Tom Walker models an upcoming toilet range in newly released photos.

The model exited the villa on Thursday night in a shock double eviction which also saw fellow newcomer Arabella Chi leave the show.

Hours earlier B&Q posted an image of Walker to its Twitter account, showing him posing next to a toilet and surrounded by tools.

We don't want to see #LoveIsland Tom's chances of finding love go down the toilet, so we're keeping everything crossed for him for tonight's episode. P.s. thanks Tom for making our forthcoming range of toilet mechanisms look 100% our type on paper! pic.twitter.com/bmq6es8bj0 — B&Q (@BandQ) June 27, 2019

Many current and former Love Island contestants have worked as models, usually for online companies such as Asos or Boohoo.

However, Walker appears to be the first to model a bathroom fixture.

A message on the B&Q Twitter account wished him luck.

It said: “We don’t want to see #LoveIsland Tom’s chances of finding love go down the toilet, so we’re keeping everything crossed for him for tonight’s episode.

“P.s. thanks Tom for making our forthcoming range of toilet mechanisms look 100% our type on paper!”