Hundreds of football fans at Glastonbury Festival see Lionesses’ victory

Hundreds of football fans at Glastonbury Festival have watched England reach the last four of the Women’s World Cup.

The match was screened on the West Holts stage after Lionesses midfielder Georgia Stanway, 20, tweeted organisers asking them to show it so her brother could see it.

She tweeted: “I’ve got a favour to ask. My brother is there on Thursday, can you screen our quarter final game please?”

Organisers tweeted: “We are delighted to be able to announce that – of course! – we’ll be screening The Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday, on the West Holts Stage’s big screens.”

They added that they would “look out” for Stanway’s brother.

Those watching cheered loudly and sang Three Lions after the Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 in the quarter-final.

Speaking after the match, fan Mark Parry said: “It’s just a fantastic game.

“It’s good for England to progress to the semis after a solid group round and just to push on.

“We’d watched the group games and said ‘we need to get down to the West Holts stage’ – it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Richard Woods brought his England flag to the festival to take to the match.

“You want to watch it with as many people as possible and this is great,” he said.

“Everyone is getting behind their country again.”

Lou Carr, from Bristol, said there was a great atmosphere at the stage.

“I think this is a really big World Cup for women’s football,” she said.

“Everyone is starting to take it really seriously, including Fifa but also the general public and that’s shown today with how many people have come to see it.

“There was a big crowd and people were really looking forward to it all day.”

Richard Lartey, from London, wore his England T-shirt for the match.

“Costa del Glasto is the best place in the world and we saw the Lionesses win,” he said.

“When the goals went in, the crowd went wild.

“The women’s game has been picking up so much support and to have it at the greatest festival in the world is fantastic.”