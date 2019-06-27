Glastonbury festival-goers set for rising temperatures

Glastonbury festival-goers could experience an uncomfortable night in their tents as meteorologists forecast rising temperatures.

Fans have begun arriving and some are out sunbathing at the world-famous Somerset festival, usually associated with mud.

The music, which includes acts such as Stormzy and Kylie Minogue, does not officially begin until Friday.

A Met Office spokeswoman said temperatures could possibly reach the previous Glastonbury record of 31.2C (88.2F), from 2017.

“It’s going to be very warm in the South West over the next couple of days. Temperatures could be pretty hot,” she told PA.

“Today (Thursday) the maximum temperature in the South West will be about 28C (82.4F).

“On Friday, it will be a little bit warmer at 29C (84.2F), possibly 30C (86F), felt across parts of the South West.

“There’s a small chance on Friday that temperatures could… reach the current Glastonbury record. At the minute, 30C is more likely but we’re not ruling out 31.2C.”

She added: “Saturday will still be very warm while Sunday slightly less so.”

The warmest night is expected to be Friday night.

The Met Office spokeswoman quipped: “I wouldn’t want to be in a tent… because tents are pretty good at warming up and keeping in the heat.”

She warned music fans to be prepared.

“There is a bit of a breeze around today and tomorrow, so people might not think it’s as warm as it is and might not be taking the right precautions.

“UV levels are going to be very high, so sun cream, staying hydrated and wearing sunglasses are all really important.”

Glastonbury experienced its wettest day – when 16.1 mm of rain fell – in 2007.