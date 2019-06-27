Dumped Love Islander Arabella Chi: I was being looked at like the big bad wolf

Dumped Love Island contestant Arabella Chi has claimed that the other islanders looked at her like “the big bad wolf”.

The model proved unpopular amongst the ITV2 show’s female contestants after entering the villa and promptly stealing Danny Williams from Yewande Biala.

Thursday’s episode saw her dumped from the reality show alongside newcomer Tom Walker following a public vote.

Speaking after leaving the villa, Arabella said she felt she had been treated unfairly despite following her feelings.

Asked what she found the most challenging about her stint on the show, she said: “Taking Danny from Yewande and the tension with the other girls.

“I knew there would be friction but at one point it felt like the villa was very divided, after Yewande left.

“It felt like I was being looked at as a big bad wolf, even though I had just gone in there and followed my feelings.”

She also named Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill, the girl most critical of her behaviour in the villa, and as the couple most likely to falter.

She said: “I would maybe say Amber and Michael may struggle when they are tested – they are quite different in their personalities and Amber isn’t as open as Michael.

“They will either be made much stronger as a result of being tested, or will go the other way.”

She also denied making any mistakes during her brief appearance on the show and said she would “a million percent” like to return later in the series.

“No, I think I did everything in the right way,” she said.

“Going in there I knew it would be difficult going for Danny but I did it the right way.

“I had a chat with Yewande first.

“All the girls reassured me when I left that I had done everything right.

“I feel like everybody saw me and Danny blossom so will understand we were right for each other.”

Tom, who recently entered the villa and paired with Maura Higgins, was also booted from the show.

Prior to his exit he faced the Irish grid girl’s ire after voicing doubts about their compatibility behind her back.

Anna gives Maura a heads up about how Tom really feels… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QhkEghakkj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2019

He admitted that he should have been “straight from the off” with her, saying: “Maura was the one that I felt the closest connection to.

“There wasn’t really another option. I said what I said about her being OTT etc because it was early days and I was sound boarding off people.

“I perhaps should have just been straight from the off.”

The pair will appear on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday June 30 at 10pm on ITV2.